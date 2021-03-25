United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €34.00 ($40.00) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UTDI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. United Internet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €39.86 ($46.89).

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet stock traded down €0.66 ($0.78) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €35.50 ($41.76). 165,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of €37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.01. United Internet has a 12 month low of €23.50 ($27.65) and a 12 month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.