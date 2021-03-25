Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stake Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,095 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.31% of Univest Financial worth $13,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 117,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Univest Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Univest Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,459,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $796.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.36 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 2,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $66,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,315. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,010 shares of company stock worth $177,018 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

