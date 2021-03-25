Untitled Investments LP Invests $3.81 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,050 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000. Netflix makes up about 0.9% of Untitled Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Netflix by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $15.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $505.12. 267,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,902,855. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.17 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $223.72 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.62.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

