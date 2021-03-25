Untitled Investments LP Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 162,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,000. PayPal comprises about 8.6% of Untitled Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,534,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after acquiring an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,218,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.03. The stock had a trading volume of 428,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,152. The company has a market capitalization of $271.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

