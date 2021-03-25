UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.18 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $2.11 billion and approximately $3.18 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00004073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.36 or 0.00334681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000530 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

