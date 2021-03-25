Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $137.50 million and approximately $16.34 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.75 or 0.00026544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00023599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00049264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.50 or 0.00630321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00063251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00023782 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

