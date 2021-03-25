Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.37

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.87. Urban One shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 441,295 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $86.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Urban One at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

