Urus (URUS) Market Capitalization Tops $6.51 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Urus coin can now be bought for approximately $13.84 or 0.00026458 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Urus has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. Urus has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.43 or 0.00461425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00058462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00179583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $420.35 or 0.00803398 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00051538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00076833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Urus

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

