USD Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.63 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. USD Coin has a market cap of $10.34 billion and $1.63 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,603.52 or 0.03093777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00021535 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 10,554,595,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,329,857,228 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

