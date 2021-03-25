USDJ 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.12 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One USDJ token can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00001990 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, USDJ has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $15.30 million and $9.12 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.82 or 0.00451382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00057595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00179358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.69 or 0.00760021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00050314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00075062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

