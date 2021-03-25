USDX Market Capitalization Reaches $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005616 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00012636 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000143 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000047 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

