Valueworks LLC Cuts Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Valueworks LLC reduced its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,149 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands comprises about 2.7% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWL. Truist lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 84,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,841. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.80, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

