VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,868 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.56% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $18,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $61.95 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $62.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.