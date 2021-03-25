Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,491,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,566,000 after purchasing an additional 586,308 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,937,000.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $56.45.

