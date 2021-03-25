Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lifted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 109.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,018,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,633,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,383,000 after acquiring an additional 385,206 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $356.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,072. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.32 and a fifty-two week high of $366.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $357.40 and its 200-day moving average is $334.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

