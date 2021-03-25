Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.10. Vaso shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 129,259 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $18.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Vaso Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VASO)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

