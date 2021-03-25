VeChain Price Hits $0.0843 on Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VeChain has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and approximately $1.15 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

VeChain Coin Profile

Get VeChain alerts:

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.