Venus (XVS) Hits One Day Volume of $54.21 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Venus has a total market cap of $353.37 million and approximately $54.21 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can now be purchased for approximately $38.83 or 0.00074821 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,160.33 or 1.00514526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00033226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00011708 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001344 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,101,222 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

Venus Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

