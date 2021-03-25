Verasity Market Capitalization Achieves $60.11 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $60.11 million and $13.40 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008930 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00156136 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,888,659 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

