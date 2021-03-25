Verge (XVG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.51 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Verge has a market cap of $455.59 million and approximately $26.51 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.18 or 0.00335654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000570 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,439,855,049 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

