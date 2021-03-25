VeriCoin Hits Market Cap of $2.76 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $4,033.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0824 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,127.03 or 0.99872135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00033147 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00073232 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001335 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003230 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,543,323 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

