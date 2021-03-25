Veros Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 95.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Veros coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Veros has traded up 88% against the U.S. dollar. Veros has a total market capitalization of $147,442.51 and approximately $567.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00025035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00050303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $330.56 or 0.00631765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00063326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00023928 BTC.

About Veros

Veros (CRYPTO:VRS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veros is vedh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Buying and Selling Veros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

