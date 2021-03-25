VerusCoin (VRSC) Market Cap Reaches $42.50 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001334 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $42.50 million and approximately $19,493.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.26 or 0.00461055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00058466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00178749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.56 or 0.00795023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00051496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00076360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,386,805 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

