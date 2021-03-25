VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,920 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of VICI Properties worth $18,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 94.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in VICI Properties by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

