Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.67. 407,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 459,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

About Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF)

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

