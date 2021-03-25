VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Reaches Market Cap of $48.03 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $48.03 million and $7.11 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001875 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00025696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.46 or 0.00635656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00063500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00023885 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

