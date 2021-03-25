Vidya Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vidya token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.33 or 0.00453318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00058140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00173741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.73 or 0.00811660 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00049923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00075491 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vidya Token Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,058,152 tokens. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

Vidya Token Trading

