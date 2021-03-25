VIG Achieves Market Cap of $3.26 Million (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. VIG has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $8,687.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIG has traded up 59.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VIG token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000152 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.40 or 0.07885292 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003467 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,773,250 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

