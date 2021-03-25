Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of FMC worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 298.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,321,000 after purchasing an additional 525,425 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of FMC by 7.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,372,000 after purchasing an additional 345,150 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FMC by 974.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,819,000 after purchasing an additional 322,100 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 678,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,924,000 after purchasing an additional 320,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $109.51 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

