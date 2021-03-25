Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 22,800 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $239.24 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.34 and a 200-day moving average of $199.33.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

