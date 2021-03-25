Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 66,600 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in CarMax by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $128.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $136.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.28.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,501,901.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

