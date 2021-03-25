Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Cigna by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its position in Cigna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

CI opened at $240.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $143.00 and a 52-week high of $248.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.37. The company has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,220 shares of company stock valued at $36,760,473. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

