Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.45% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $13,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OFC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,208 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,787,000 after purchasing an additional 565,157 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 546,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3,975.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 481,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

