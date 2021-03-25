Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $10.07 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 397.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.58.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $82.12 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,474,501.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,554,769.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $100,921.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,819 shares of company stock worth $23,193,121 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.