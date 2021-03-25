Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $10.79 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,029 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,504,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 171,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $2,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $318,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,909 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

