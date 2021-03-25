Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $11.78 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $167,521,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 359.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,574 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after acquiring an additional 993,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,771,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,151,000 after acquiring an additional 711,932 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 12,881.6% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 586,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 581,602 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average is $64.58. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.