Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 597.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 48,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,106,000 after acquiring an additional 164,151 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $124.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $152.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.46 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

