Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $7.13 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 137,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 426,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.