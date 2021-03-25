Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $9.04 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $234.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $236.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

