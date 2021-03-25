Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.10% of Lincoln National worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,189,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,908,000 after acquiring an additional 212,905 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,787,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,862,000 after acquiring an additional 85,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,925,000 after acquiring an additional 482,182 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,111,000 after acquiring an additional 208,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Lincoln National stock opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $67.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

