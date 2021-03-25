Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.22% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,450,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after buying an additional 385,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,864,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,756,000 after buying an additional 46,470 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 523,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after buying an additional 26,655 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 54,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 503,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 96,974 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

