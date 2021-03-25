Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.03, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $41.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.96.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

