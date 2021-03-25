Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 4,700 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $72.54 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.50 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

