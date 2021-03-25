Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $7.84 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus increased their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.20.

NYSE:FDX opened at $268.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

