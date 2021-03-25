Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Twitter by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 966,529 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after acquiring an additional 107,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. grew its position in Twitter by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 46,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after acquiring an additional 151,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of -44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,649,447 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.