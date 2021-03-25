Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Camden Property Trust worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPT opened at $109.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $69.11 and a 1-year high of $111.04.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,651. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

