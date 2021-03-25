Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after buying an additional 658,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,864,000 after buying an additional 224,610 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,232,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,863,000 after buying an additional 241,076 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock opened at $130.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.23 and its 200 day moving average is $122.34. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $102.83 and a one year high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.