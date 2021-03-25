Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 692.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,537 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares comprises 1.0% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TECL traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.46. 380,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,700. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.67 and its 200 day moving average is $325.81.

