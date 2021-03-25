Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,381 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.8% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

NYSE V traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $207.32. 134,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,394,182. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $404.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.60 and a 12 month high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,127. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

