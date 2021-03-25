Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) PT Raised to $36.00 at Cowen

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

VSTO has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

NYSE:VSTO traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $38.36.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

